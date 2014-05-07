Latest Report on Russian Savory Snacks Market: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Russian Savory Snacks Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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Key Findings

Russias Savory Snacks market is one of the fastest-growing Savory Snacks markets worldwide

Older Consumers as a demographic have the highest number of Savory Snacks occasions per year

Consumption of Savory Snacks among Russian consumers was driven by pursuit of pleasure and Indulgence

Convenient for on-the-go consumption, Savory Snacks that accompany consumers breaks during busy days will continue driving growth



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Russian Savory Snacks Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Russian market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Savory Snacks, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

Market value and volumes over 20082018 for Russia and nine other countries to give a global context.

The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Savory Snacks consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

Examples of international and Russia-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



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ReasonsToBuy

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Savory Snacks consumers. This is based on Canadeans unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Savory Snacks sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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