Latest Report on Smart Glass Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2026 - SAGE Electronics, Research Frontiers, Asahi Glass Co.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global smart glass market size is anticipated to enlarge by the forecast period, 2020 - 2026. Increase in demand from construction and transportation sector is likely to be a determined factor for the growth of smart glass market. Rise in demand for end-use applications is creating lucrative opportunities for the development of smart glass market.



Global smart glass market was valued at $1,161.26 million in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2020 to 2026.



Wearable computing is gaining a huge traction in the forthcoming years owing to high emphasis on smart glasses, which is one of the major categories of wearable computing devices. It is anticipated that the market demand for smart glasses market is expected to grow enormously in the near future. Smart glasses are also termed as computing device that augment the scope of wearable devices. Deployment of augmented reality, virtual reality and diminished reality is what makes the smart glasses unique. Therefore, smart glasses enable the development of new applications that can't be recognized with other devices.



Google glass is an example of smart glass with a single display. It runs on Android system and the device is supposed to be used with a smartphone and one of its major use is to enable notifications in a promptly convenient way. The prices is similar to a smartphone although there are no announcements in particular with price or version release. In addition, smart glasses with dual displays can influence the visibility of the wearer and display 3D content. This results in creating augmented, virtual or diminished reality.



Segment by Key players:

- SAGE Electronics

- Research Frontiers

- Asahi Glass Co.

- Gentex

- Hitachi Chemical

- Pleotint

- Essex Safety Glass Ltd

- RavenWindow

- Smartglass International

- SPD Control Systems

- Glass Apps



Segment by Technology Type:

- Electrochromic

- Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

- Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

- Thermochromic

- Photochromic



Segment by Application:

- Architectural

- Transportation

- Consumer Electronics

- Power Generation



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Smart Glass Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Smart Glass Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Smart Glass Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Smart Glass Market Forecast

4.5.1. Smart Glass Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Smart Glass Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Smart Glass Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Smart Glass Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Smart Glass Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Smart Glass Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Smart Glass Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Smart Glass Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Smart Glass Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Smart Glass Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Smart Glass Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Smart Glass Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



The global digital twin market size is expected to enlarge during the forecast period, 2019 - 2026. Rise in adoption of digital twin technology in industries across various verticals is the primary growth driver for the global market. Digital twin thus helps in incorporating machine learning, artificial intelligence and IoT on a large scale.



