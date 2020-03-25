Latest Report on Smart Ports Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2026 - Royal Haskoning, IBM, ABB

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global smart ports market size is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 – 2026, due to the introduction of green initiatives and increasing need for ports to comply with the environmental regulations imposed by government authorities of several nations. Furthermore, increasing usage of cloud computing and Big data to curb carbon emissions, increase operational efficiency, and reducing operating costs are some other important factors driving the growth of the global smart ports market.



The global smart ports market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2020 to 2026



Smart ports use automation and innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data to enhance the performance. Ports are one of the most important logistics centers across the globe. According to figures from the World Trade Organization (WTO) more than 80% of the world's freight is transported using this method.



Increasing global trade has resulted in the increase in vessel sizes and cargo volumes, placing extra pressure on ship decks and yards. Ports are; therefore, shifting interest in smart solutions that can help them optimize internal operations, boost efficiency, and reduce logistics expenses.



High initial investments and lack of trained personnel are major restraints in the growth of the market. Implementation of IoT on ports is helping shipping businesses to develop superior models by providing services such as subscriptions, apps, and XaaS.



Segment by Key players:

- Royal Haskoning

- IBM

- ABB

- Trelleborg AB

- Abu Dhabi Ports

- Port of Rotterdam



Segment by Type:

- IoT

- Blockchain

- Process Automation

- Artificial Intelligence



Segment by Application:

- Terminal Automation

- Port Infrastructure



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



