Latest Report on Stearic Acid Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are BASF, Godrej Industries, Procter & Gamble

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid that contains 18-carbon chain. It naturally occurs in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, animal and vegetable fats, and in the milk of several mammals. The chemical formula of stearic acid is C17H35CO2H. Commercially used stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acid and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing soaps and detergents and cosmetics such as shampoos, shaving products, and creams



In 2019, the Stearic Acid market is 6890 million US$ and it will reach 9950 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019.



Benefits such as enhanced shelf life, versatility, and stability as a base for cosmetics are expected to be critical aspects of industry growth in near future. Additionally, it acts as an excellent binder and thickening agent for personal care products. Powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin are projected to strengthen demand in cosmetics and detergent applications. High demand in personal care and soaps & detergents as the surfactant is anticipated to foster product penetration in these segments in next few years. Growing application scope in several niche segments including candle manufacturing, metal processing, and dietary supplements is also expected to bolster industry growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific stearic acid market accounted for most of the total demand in 2017 and is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of rapid industrialization. Growing demand for personal care, detergents and plastics maybe attributed to high growth in the region. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are slated to emerge as major consumers, complementing market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- BASF

- Godrej Industries

- Procter & Gamble

- Wilmar International

- 3F GROUP

- Cayman Chemical

- Chemceed

- Deeno Group

- Emery Oleochemicals



Segment by Type:

- Fractionation

- Pressing Method

- Hydrogenation Method



Segment by Application:

- Soaps & Detergents

- Intermediates

- Personal Care

- Rubber Processing

- Textile

- Lubricants

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Stearic Acid Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Stearic Acid Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Stearic Acid Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Stearic Acid Market Forecast

4.5.1. Stearic Acid Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Stearic Acid Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Stearic Acid Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Stearic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Stearic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Stearic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Stearic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Stearic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Stearic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Stearic Acid Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Stearic Acid Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Stearic Acid Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



