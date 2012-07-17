Latest Report On The Computer-aided Engineering Software Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The CAE Software market in the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce product development time and cost. The CAE Software market in the APAC region has also been witnessing development of next-generation CAE software. However, the high initial investment required for the CAE software suite could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Computer-aided Engineering Software Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the CAE Software market landscape in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, MSC Software Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report: Altair Engineering Inc., ESI Group, Samtech s.a., and Vero Software plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/86146/computer-aided-engineering-software-market-in-the-apac-region-2011-2015.html