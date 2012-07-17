Latest Report On The Enterprise Applications Software Market in China 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The Enterprise Applications Software market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.54 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to improve productivity. The Enterprise Applications Software market in China has also been witnessing emerging demand for SaaS-based solutions. However, replacement of existing legacy systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Enterprise Applications Software Market in China 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China. It also covers the Enterprise Applications Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Inspur Co. Ltd., Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and UFIDA Software Co. Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Infor Lawson Global Solutions, Microsoft Corp., CDC Software Corp., QAD, Neusoft Corp., AsiaInfo Linkage, Chinasoft International Ltd., eAbax and eFuture Information Technology Inc.



