Latest Report On The Enterprise Software Market in Thailand 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Enterprise Software market in Thailand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved business productivity. The Enterprise Software market in Thailand has also been witnessing increasing adoption of enterprise software by SMEs. However, the replacement of existing legacy systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Enterprise Software Market in Thailand 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Thailand; it also covers the Enterprise Software Market in Thailand and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Infor Global Solutions, Symantec Corp., EMC Corp., Software AG, BMC Software, and Adobe Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

