Latest Report On The Global Biopharmaceuticals Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The Global Biopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of advanced technologies. The Global Biopharmaceuticals market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in RandD activities. However, patent expiration of top-selling drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Biopharmaceuticals Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Biopharmaceuticals landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. Other vendors in the market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sereno S.A., UCB S.A., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/86138/global-biopharmaceuticals-market-2011-2015.html