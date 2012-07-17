Latest Report On The Global NFC PoS Terminal Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The Global NFC PoS Terminal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to minimize point-of-sale (PoS) overheads. The Global NFC PoS Terminal market has also been witnessing the vendors offering non-payment applications as value-added services. However, the high cost of NFC terminals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global NFC PoS Terminal Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global NFC PoS Terminal market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global NFC PoS Terminal market for the period 2011-2015. It includes the market for NFC PoS terminals across end-user segments. The markets that are not covered in this report are:

- Any support, maintenance and services that are offered for/with NFC PoS terminals

- Components that are used in the manufacture of NFC PoS terminals

- Any product that does not fall under NFC PoS terminals

- NFC hardware, software, firmware, solutions, components and integrated circuits



Key vendors dominating this market space include Hypercom Corp., Ingenico S.A., and Verifone Systems Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report: ViVOtech Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/86141/global-nfc-pos-terminal-market-2011-2015.html