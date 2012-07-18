Latest Report On The Global Optical Switching Market 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Global Optical Switching market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of broadband connections. The Global Optical Switching market has also been witnessing the emergence of ultra-high capacity optical networks. However, limited infrastructure for fiber-optic networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Optical Switching Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Optical Switching market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Alcatel Lucent, Ciena Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Cisco Systems Inc., Infinera Corp., and Nortel Networks Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

