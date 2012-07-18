Latest Report On The IT Market in BRIC 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Information Technology market in BRIC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing IT spending in BRIC. The IT market in BRIC market has also been witnessing increasing IT spending by Banking sector. However increasing software piracy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The IT Market in BRIC 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers BRIC region; it also covers the IT market in BRIC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Digital China Holdings Ltd., Hewlett Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Lenovo Group Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Digital China Holdings Ltd., Xerox Corp., Accenture Plc., Atos Origin, SAP AG, Oracle Corp., CPM Braxis Capgemini, National Computer Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Acer Inc., Microsoft Corp., IBS Group, HCL Infosystems Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Wipro Infotech Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Asiainfo-Linkage Inc., Neusoft Group Ltd., China National Software and Service Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

