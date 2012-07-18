Latest Report on the Mobile Commerce Market in South Korea 2011-2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Mobile Commerce market in South Korea is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high penetration of mobile broadband. The Mobile Commerce market in South Korea has also been witnessing the acquisition of credit card firms by mobile communication providers. However, data security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Mobile Commerce Market in South Korea 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on South Korea; it also covers the Mobile Commerce market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Danal Co., PayPal Inc., SK Telecom Co Ltd., and Visa Inc. The other vendors included in the report are KT Corp., and MasterCard Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/86145/mobile-commerce-market-in-south-korea-2011-2015.html