Latest Report on Wind Power Generation Market in China, 2014 - 2018 : In-Depth Evaluation and Development Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In 2013, the installed capacity of global wind power reached 318.137GW. And the top five of the installed capacity in the world in sequence are China, America, Germany, Spain and India. In the past five years (from 2009 to 2013), the size of global wind power generation market has expanded by nearly 200GW.



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After two consecutive years’ industrial adjustment, the wind power generation has stepped into an ordered development track under the powerful policy intervention. In 2013, the newly increased installed capacity of wind power was 16.10 million KW, increasing by 24% compared that of 2012, which was 12.96 million KW. By now, China’s accumulated installed capacity of wind power has exceeded 90 million KW, reaching 91.4242 million KW.



By the end of 2013, the total volume of wind power generation projects, which has acquired national approval but still haven’t constructed, reached 56.6659 million KW. These projects will be put into construction in 2014, which the Twelfth “Five Year Plan” will be finished as well as in 2015.



1. Development Overview of Wind Power Generation Industry



1.1 Overview of Wind Power Generation Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products Classification



1.2 Prospect of wind Power Application

1.2.1 Demand of Alleviating Energy Crisis & Environmental Protection

1.2.2 Low Investment Risk



2. Development Overview of Global Wind Power Generation Industry



2.1 Development Status



2.2 Competition Characteristics

2.2.1 Aggravation of Trade Protectionism, Especially Barriers Set up for Export Products of China

2.2.2 Intense Movements of Merger, Recombination, and Acquisition among Wind Power Generation Equipment Manufacturing Enterprises

2.2.3 Wind Power Turbine Generator Manufacture Embracing Grid-Friendly Technology

2.2.4 New Methods of Competition: Customization & Excellent After-Sale Service

2.3 Development Trend of Global Wind Power Industry

2.3.1 Diversification of Cooperation Models: Abundant Contents & Various Participation Methods

2.3.2 Wind Farm as the Main Form of Onshore Wind Power Generation in Short Term

2.3.3 Wind Power Collaborations Favor Offshore Wind Power Generation.....



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If calculated according to the average tender price of China’s wind power generation projects which is CNY 3900/KW, the 56.6659 million KW newly increased installed capacity will trigger equipments demand of more than CNY 220 billion in the next two years.



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