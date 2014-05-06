Latest Report: Pharmaceutical Market in Australia

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The country's health expenditure will continue to increase with the increasingly ageing population and the need for the government to subsidise more drugs to treat chronic, non-communicable disease. Such a rise in expenditure will attract pharmaceutical firms despite the low growth potential in the developed market.



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However, given the poor fiscal outlook in the general economy, we believe such a generous healthcare system will be unsustainable over the long term and the country will continue look at cost-cutting measures, negatively affecting the earnings of pharmaceutical firms.



Headline Expenditure Projections



Pharmaceuticals: AUD12.85bn (US$13.27bn) in 2011 to AUD13.07bn (US$13.59bn) in 2012; +1.6% in local currency terms and +2.4% in US dollar terms due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast broadly in line with Q412.

Healthcare: AUD122.27bn (US$126.22bn) in 2011 to AUD127.37bn (US$132.47bn) in 2012; +4.2% in local currency terms and +5.0% in US dollar terms due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast broadly in line with previous quarter.

Medical Devices: AUD5.57bn (US$5.75bn) in 2011 to AUD5.82bn (US$6.05bn) in 2012; +4.4% in local currency terms and +5.2% in US dollar terms due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast broadly in line with Q412.

Risk/Reward Rating



In BMI's Q113 Asia Pacific Pharmaceuticaland HealthcareRisk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), while Australia's overall RRR score remains 66.2, its ranking has improved from third to second out of the 18 key markets in the region due to the decline in South Korea's RRR. Australia's affluent and increasingly ageing population, coupled with its proper legal framework, will continue to attract pharmaceutical firms to the country. However, profit growth will be limited given that it is a developed market.



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Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape section provides comparative company analyses and rankings by US$ sales and % share of total sales - for the total pharmaceutical sector, as well as the OTC, generics, and distribution sub-sectors.



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The Pharmaceutical Market: Mexico



The improving regulatory environment and the increasing foreign direct investment make Mexico's pharmaceutical market more attractive to multinational drugmakers. We project an increase in government healthcare spending to further boost the number of procedures and expand access to medicines in its national health insurance programme. However, the potential deceleration of the country's macroeconomic growth may dampen the country's pharmaceutical market prospects. Generic drug competition and counterfeit medicines are also key concerns for multinationals pharmaceutical companies. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-pharmaceutical-market-mexico-report.html



The Pharmaceutical Market: Central America



The political instability and underdeveloped economies in many Central American countries make the region less attractive to multinationals, compared with most neighbouring countries. However, the heavy reliance on imported medicine in the region provides revenue-generating opportunities for generic drugmakers from neighbouring Latin American countries and India. We highlight that Costa Rica and Panama can be the premier countries in the region for foreign drugmakers to expand their presence. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-pharmaceutical-market-central-america-report.html



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