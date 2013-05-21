Latest Report Polyols and Polyurethanes Market for Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear and Packaging - 2012 - 2018 by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Polyols And Polyurethanes Market For Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear And Packaging - 2012 - 2018” to its database



The demand for polyurethane is mainly triggered by growing demand from furniture & interiors and the construction industry. The global market for polyurethane is dominated by Asia Pacific. The polyurethane and polyols report by Transparency Market Research analyses, estimates and forecasts polyurethane and polyols demand on a global and regional level for the six year period from 2012 to 2018, in terms of revenue and volume. The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with the impact on the overall market for the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application, types and region and offers estimates and forecast of the polyurethane and polyols market for each segment.



The study analyses the product value chain beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. In addition it also evaluates the market based on Porters five forces model which analyses the degree of competition in the market by considering other factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the polyurethane market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.

In this study the polyols market is segmented based on their type, application and geography. The demand of each product type and application of polyols in terms of both revenue and consumption for each region is forecasted in this report for the period from 2011 to 2018.

The polyurethane market is segmented based on product types such as flexible foam, rigid foam, coatings, adhesives and sealants and elastomers; based on end-use as furniture and interiors, construction, automotive, electronics and appliances, footwear, packaging; and based on geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand of each product type and end use of polyurethane in terms of both revenue and consumption for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2011 to 2018.

Some of the leading manufactures profiled in this report include BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Chemtura Corporation, COIM, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co. Ltd., Recticel S.A. and Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane Corporation Ltd. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.



Polyurethane Market, by Product Segment:



Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others



Polyurethane Market, by End Use:



Furniture and Interiors

Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others



Polyurethane Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world



Polyols Market, by Product Segment:



Polyester polyols

Polyether polyols



Polyols Market, by Application:



Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others



Polyols Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world



