Latest Report Releases : China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The 12th Five-Year Planning concerning cold chain logistics was issued in 2011 following the release of Farm Produce Cold Chain Logistics Development Planning by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2010. Thanks to these plannings, China cold chain logistics industry has seen exceedingly rapid development in recent years.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-cold-chain-logistics-industry-report-2013



In 2012-2013, the development of cold chain logistics industry features:



1. Driven by preferential policies and soaring market demand, China’s demand for refrigerated vehicles saw an upward mobility year by year, with the output of heat preservation vehicles growing by 10% in 2005-2010 up to 13.8% in 2011-2012. In 2012, the heat preservation vehicle output in China hit 7,063. In particular, major heat preservation vehicle producers including FOTON, ZHENJIANG SPEED AUTOMOBILE CO., and CIMC all enjoyed the market share of at least 10%.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171815



2. The cold storage presents unreasonable structure despite constant rapid progress. As of late 2012, the statistics showed that the gross volume of cold storage in China surged by roughly 20% year-on-year to 85.35 million sq meters, of which, congelation cold storage (including ice store)’s volume registered 55.02 million cubic meters, refrigerant cold storage (including air-conditioned cold store) 30.15 million cubic meters and ultra-low temperature freezer 180,000 cubic meters. In terms of cold storage construction, the nationwide top three comes to Henan Zhongpin Fresh Food Logistics Co., Ltd., Wuhan Wandun Cold Storage Logistics Co., Ltd. and Shandong Gaishi Agricultural Trade.



Latest Reports

Global and China Luxury Apparel Market Report, 2012-2015



In 2012, the global luxury market valued EUR212 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10%. Chinese consumers became the world's largest consumer group of luxury goods and they spent RMB306 billion in the world, most of which was done in Hong Kong, Macao and other countries / regions, while only 39.28% in Mainland China. In 2012, as China's economic growth slowed down as well as the government cut expenses on dining, cars, wine and other aspects, the Chinese mainland luxury consumption cooled down substantially, and the growth rate of the total consumption of luxury goods dropped from 30% in 2011 to 7.2% in 2012. However, Chinese luxury consumers have changed their attitude from showing off to enjoying and rational consumption with more mature consumption concept, so Ch



Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Report, 2012-2013



In 2012, affected by the economic slowdown, shipping market slump, shipbuilding order contraction and other factors, the global marine diesel engine market shrank by 12.9% year on year to 67.27 million horsepower. In 2013, it’s expected that the global shipping market will continue to face difficulties, and the marine diesel engine market size will keep decreasing, to 65.91 million horsepower. MAN and W?rtsil?, two global marine diesel engine giants, share 98% of the global low-speed marine engine market and 70% of the global medium-speed marine engine market. At present, although China is the world's largest shipbuilding country, the development of marine diesel engines is relatively slow, and the production is mainly carried out through technology licensing of



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/