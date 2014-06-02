Latest Report: Residential and Non-Residential Construction Market in Central Europe 2014-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Residential construction market in Central Europe:-



Professionals active in the residential construction market in the Central European countries of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia can now access a single publication that delivers all relevant market data, analysis according to major indicators and reliable forecasts for the period to 2019. Whether information is needed to effect a new merger or to plan the future of an existing residential construction business, this unique report gathers information from diverse sources and transports it directly to the desktops of users, saving time and providing exceptional value. View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/residential-construction-market-in-central-europe-2014-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



Residential construction sector in Central Europe 2014, development forecasts for 2014-2019 evaluates the current regional market for single unit and multi-family construction as well as markets in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The report supplies the latest data on employment, prices, and other market conditions along with recent totals for building permits issued, a key indicator of the potential for future expansion.



Residential construction market in Central Europe 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 is especially useful to companies new to the market, manufacturers and suppliers of construction materials, equipment and machinery, research organizations, government agencies and embassies, architectural, design and project management specialists and investment and equity fund managers



Non-residential construction market in Central Europe:-



Non-residential construction market in Central Europe 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 is precisely that type of publication. The perfect business intelligence resource for use when launching new business operations, locating projects for participation or effecting a merger or acquisition in this market, the report also presents strong and accurate forecasts for the market and each of its noteworthy segments. View Full Report with TOC at:http://www.researchmoz.us/non-residential-construction-market-in-central-europe-2014-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



This document provides in-depth descriptions of current conditions as they exist in the overall Central European non-residential construction market and in the individual markets and segments in seven countries: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia. It presents data on value, structure and total numbers of building permits issued for the overall markets and for the non-residential construction sectors in each country, along with detailed forecasts for development.



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