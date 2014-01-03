Latest Report - RF Transceiver Market for Mobile Devices in the US 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.20 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for mobile devices. The RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices in the US has also been witnessing increased technological advancements. However, the technological complexities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and RF Micro Devices Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Broadcom Corp., MediaTek Inc., Nvidia Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Spreadtrum Communications Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., ST-Microelectronics Inc., TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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