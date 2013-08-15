Latest Report : Small Appliances Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Small appliances market is forecasted to grow substantially in all market segments through 2016 owing to the rise in living standards and need for more comfort. Small appliance industry consists of home appliances that are movable or partially movable and can be used on tables, counters, or other platforms. The growth of small appliances market is expected to be driven by product innovation, upgradation of existing products, and value-added features in the coming years. Small appliances are generally categorized as commercial and home appliances. Commercial appliances are meant for business or office settings, while home appliances are used for household purposes. Popular home appliances target health issues and promise consumer restaurant experience at home.



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Some of the major advantages of using these small appliances are:



Time saving

Reduction in manual efforts

Effective results

Market Segmentation



Based on Products

Food Preparation Appliances

Heating Appliances

Irons

Personal Care Appliances

Small Cooking Appliances

Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-cooking)

Vacuum Cleaners



This research report provides an analysis of the market depending on its major market segments and geographies. The major regions analyzed under this research report are:



Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



This report provides a complete analysis of the major industry segments, current market trends, market structure, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes analysis of technological developments in the small appliances market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Haier, BPL Group, Brother Industries, Blendtec, Braun Company, Hamilton Beach Brands, Kitchen Aid, Krups, Meyer Corporation, Philips, Proctor Silex, Russell Hobbs Inc., Tiger Corporation, Zojirushi Corporation, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This research report provides an overview of the major market forces responsible for driving and restraining market growth

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of market projections for the coming years

It provides a clear understanding of the key product segments and competitive environment

It helps in making informed business decisions by providing complete insights of the market and current industry trends

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the important market segments



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