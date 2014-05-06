Latest Report - the Pharmaceutical Market in Central America

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The political instability and underdeveloped economies in many Central American countries make the region less attractive to multinationals, compared with most neighbouring countries. However, the heavy reliance on imported medicine in the region provides revenue-generating opportunities for generic drugmakers from neighbouring Latin American countries and India. We highlight that Costa Rica and Panama can be the premier countries in the region for foreign drugmakers to expand their presence.



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Headline Expenditure Projections



Pharmaceuticals: US$3.3bn in 2011 to US$3.5bn in 2012; +5.5% in US dollar terms. Our forecasthas beenrevisedslightly upwardssinceQ412due toimprovedhistorical data.

Healthcare: US$13.51bn in 2011 to US$14.68bn in 2012; +8.6% in US dollar terms. Our forecast has beenrevisedupwards sinceQ412due to improved macroeconomic factors.

Risk/RewardRatings



In BMI's Q113 Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), based on our analysis and assessment of the market's appeal to pharmaceutical companies, theAmericas region continues to rank second lowest globally with a score of 49.4 out of 100; behind Western Europe (66), Asia Pacific (53) and Central and Eastern Europe (51), but ahead of the Middle East and Africa (44). Of the seven Central American countries surveyed, Costa Rica's RRR score has changed in Q113, up from 39.2 in Q412 to 40.7 this quarter, reflecting the country's increasing attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. Meanwhile Honduras' RRR score has reduced from 31.5 in Q412 to 28.5 in Q113.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape section provides comparative company analyses and rankings by US$ sales and % share of total sales - for the total pharmaceutical sector, as well as the OTC, generics, and distribution sub-sectors.



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Company Profiles



Examines the competitive positioning and short- to medium-term business strategies of key industry players. Strategy is examined within the context of Espicom's industry forecasts, our macroeconomic views and our understanding of the wider competitive landscape to generate Company SWOT analyses. The latest financial and operating statistics and key company developments are also incorporated within the company profiles, enabling a full evaluation of recent company performance and future growth prospects.



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The Pharmaceutical Market: Australia



The country's health expenditure will continue to increase with the increasingly ageing population and the need for the government to subsidise more drugs to treat chronic, non-communicable disease. Such a rise in expenditure will attract pharmaceutical firms despite the low growth potential in the developed market. However, given the poor fiscal outlook in the general economy, we believe such a generous healthcare system will be unsustainable over the long term and the country will continue look at cost-cutting measures, negatively affecting the earnings of pharmaceutical firms. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-pharmaceutical-market-australia-report.html



The Pharmaceutical Market: New Zealand



New Zealand was ranked 10th out of 18 pharmaceutical markets surveyed in the Asia region in Q1 13. Its score is dragged down by a low industry rewards score, due to its small and relatively low-growth potential market, and a low industry risks score because of its regulatory processes. In terms of Rewards, New Zealand is rated highly thanks to a stable economic and political environment and developed regulatory regimen.



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