Latest Report: U.S. Parental App Market 2015 - Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis,Players and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- U.S. Parental App Market 2015 is the only available report which focuses on the American market for mobile applications that support parents in successfully raising their children. The aim of the report is to provide a current overview of the market and forecasts concerning its future development, offering valuable insights to publishers, VCs and other funding organizations and healthcare companies.



Mobile apps that accompany parents during the first years of their children’s life are a niche market in the app-economy. Nevertheless, they represent an app category which has one of the highest relevancies for their users.



Parental apps can become a permanent companion during the first years of the life of a baby. Monetization chances are high because of daily multi-time usage, high brand awareness, high relevance and the intrinsic sharing need of parents. Because of that parental apps should on average be better suited to charge higher app download prices, generate in-app advertisement and purchase revenues compared to apps of other categories.



The total number of parental apps will exceed 9,500 by 2015, which illustrates the intensifying competition in this niche market. At the same time, the high competition is matched by the high demand from parents, as demonstrated by the 124 million downloads for parental apps by 2015 and a multimillion USD market.



The report offers a detailed analysis of the parental app market current status, while also showing the dynamics of this niche segment over a period of 5 years (2010-2015). It estimates the addressable market for parental apps and identifies market opportunities, evaluates market trends, gives best practice examples and provides market projections until 2015.



The report also thoroughly analyzes the profiles of the most successful parental apps, to illustrate the present state of the art, and provides information on the competitive landscape by including more than 30 profiles of key market players.



The report contains details on:



Facts about target group sizes, app downloads, app revenue, in-app purchase revenue, app numbers and much more

Categorization and description of parental app market by app types

More than 30 profiles of key market players

10 best-practice examples of parental apps

Detailed analyses per operating system, device type, app category and business model

Development of the supply and demand until 2015

Market size until 2015, with details on the most successful operating system, app category and revenue source



