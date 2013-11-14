Latest Reseach on SMB Unified Communication (UC) Market in the US 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- SMB Unified Communication (UC) Market in the US 2012-2016



SMB Unified Communication (UC) Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 13.18 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need for affordable enterprise communication solutions. The Unified Communication market in SMBs in the US has also been witnessing an increasing demand for enterprise mobility. However, the need for high initial investment by SMBs for the installation of UC components could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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SMB Unified Communication (UC) Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Unified Communication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., ShorTel Inc., and Siemens Enterprise Communications Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Digium Inc., Interactive Intelligence GRO., and Toshiba Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Unified Communication Market in the US by End-user Segmentation



8. Market Segmentation by Network



9. Market Segmentation by Users



10. Buying Criteria



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11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape



18. Key Vendor Analysis



19. Other Reports in this Series



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