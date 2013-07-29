Latest Research Analysis: Chocolate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- A chocolate can be in form of paste or a solid block, and is made from roasted and ground cocoa seeds, lecithin, a product from soybean oil, and sweetened with flavors. The market for chocolates has shown substantial growth over the last decade, and is expected to grow faster in this decade.



The market is segmented into various products such as,

- Dark chocolate

- Milk chocolate

- White chocolate



Additionally, the market is segmented on the basis of sales frequency such as

- Daily chocolate

- Premium chocolate

- Seasonal chocolate



Increasing demand for cocoa chocolate, dark chocolate, health benefits offered by lecithin and cocoa, and demand for new flavors are the major drivers for this market. Increased raw material prices, unstable supply of cocoa, and increased labor costs are the restraints for this market. Producing the best quality chocolate at affordable prices to boost sales is a challenge for chocolate manufacturers.



Some of major players in this market are Ferrero Group (Italy), Mars Inc (U.S.A.), Hershey Foods Corp (USA), Ghirardelli Chocolate Co, August Storck KG (Germany), Mondelez International Inc (USA), Moonstruck Chocolatier Co., Nestle SA (Switzerland), Meiji Co Ltd (Japan), Kraft Foods (U.S.), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Russell Stover Candies Inc., Lotus Chocolate Ltd , and others.



