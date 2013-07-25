Latest Research Analysis: Global Avibactam Market - Key Patent, SPC, and Data Exclusivity Expiry

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Pipeline Selector helps you avoid hours of painstaking research by quickly providing you with an accurate snapshot of a single INN, including key patents, extensions and data exclusivity expiry for 44 countries (7 country coverage also available), regulatory issues and key players.



- This Pipeline Selector report covers Avibactam

- Avibactam indications: Treatment of Gram-negative bacterial infections including complicated intra-abdominal infections and complicated urinary tract infections in combination with Ceftazidime or Ceftaroline

Examples of information found in this online report include:

- Includes key patent publications for 44 countries (see list below)

- Contains SPC protection for every EU state plus patent term extensions in other countries

- Data exclusivity calculated on a country by country basis

- Summary of dosage forms, strengths, indications and active ingredient forms of the brand product

- DMF & Paragraph IV filings

- Litigation alerts

- Marketing authorisation holders in selected territories

- Patent risk analysis via graphical display of data from patent filings

- Hyper-linking to crucial patent documents and national registries enabling data verification



