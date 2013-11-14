Latest Research Analysis on Global Data Warehousing Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Global Data Warehousing Market 2014-2018



Global Data Warehousing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing amount of data generated by organizations. The Global Data Warehousing market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of cloud computing technology. However, the difficulty in managing and improving data quality could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-data-warehousing-market-2014-2018



Global Data Warehousing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Warehousing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Teradata Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 1010data Inc., Actian Corp., Calpont Corp., EMC Corp., Exasol AG, HP Co., Infobright Inc., Kognitio Ltd., ParAccel Inc., and SAP AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Key Leading Countries

7.1 US

7.2 Germany

7.3 Japan



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



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11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape



16. Key Vendor Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



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Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179056



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Driven by the growing surge for mobile interactions, mobile commerce and online digital purchasing, carriers worldwide are investing in mobile identity infrastructure as an economically efficient solution fraud detection/prevention and identity theft issues.



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This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Mobile Identity application market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2014 to 2019.



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Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178960



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