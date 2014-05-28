Latest Research Indias Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Indias Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.



Indian fiscal regime report outlines governing bodies, governing laws, mining ownership and licenses, rights and obligations and tax-related information on 12 commodities: coal, iron ore, zinc, lead, copper, bauxite, gold, silver, chromium, manganese, diamond and uranium.



Browse Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/indias-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014-report.html



The mining industry in India is governed by Ministry of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and Geological Survey of India (GSI). The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957, (MMDR) as amended up to May 10, 2012 and the Mines Act 1952, together with the rules and regulations framed under them, constitute the basic laws governing the mining sector in India. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to introduce the MMDR Bill 2011, which would eventually replace the 1957 Act once passed by parliament.



The report outlines India's governing bodies, governing laws, mine ownership and licenses, mining rights and obligations, key fiscal terms which includes reconnaissance fees, prospecting fees, surface and dead rents, corporate income tax, royalty, education cess, clean energy cess and more.



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The mining industry is Uzbekistan is governed by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Geology and Mineral Resources, The State Inspectorate for Supervision and the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Nature Protection. Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On Subsoil” is the apex law for mining industry in Uzbekistan. According to the Subsoil law, minerals in Uzbekistan are the property of the state, subject to rational use and protection by the state.



Kazakhstans Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 http://www.researchmoz.us/kazakhstans-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014-report.html



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Ghanas Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 http://www.researchmoz.us/ghanas-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014-report.html



The mining industry is regulated by the Minerals and Mining Act 2006. Ghana’s mining industry is managed by the Ministry of Land and Resources and Environment Protection Agency. The Minerals Commission is also involved in the coordination and implementation of mining policy.The report outlines Ghana's governing bodies, governing laws, rights and licenses, key fiscal terms which includes Royalty, Corporate Income Tax, Depreciation, Gift Tax, Rent Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Loss Carry Forward, Withholding Tax and VAT.



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