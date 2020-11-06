New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- 3D Imaging Market Industry Forecast To 2027



The Global 3D Imaging Market, released by Reports and Data, is inclusive of the latest information on the global 3D Imaging market and its crucial segments and sub-segments. As per the latest research by our team of analysts, the global 3D Imaging market is expected to accumulate a staggering revenue share over the forecast duration. The report specializes in studying the business expansion initiatives undertaken by the key market players. Moreover, an in-depth assessment of these players' effective strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, government & corporate deals, brand promotions, and new product launches, has been included in the report.



The latest research report is a compilation of the intelligent market research studies intended to assist the companies and stakeholders engaged in this industry to make informed business decisions. The report holds great significance as it helps readers gain deeper insights into the market's competitive landscape and future scenarios. It is likely to provide the report's buyers with access to some of the most sought-after analytical tools like PESTLE and SWOT analysis. It further offers highly accurate estimations of the 3D Imaging market share, CAGR, and market size of key regions and countries over the projected period.



An exclusive component of this report is the COVID-19 impact analysis of the global 3D Imaging market. The report offers full coverage of the market scenario, which is drastically impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Apart from bringing about a massive impact on millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has caused severe disruptions to this business sphere. The report, therefore, encompasses the effects of the pandemic on this market, as well as its key segments. Analysts have assessed the future impact of the pandemic on the 3D Imaging market, its leading players, distribution channels, and supply chains.



Regional Segmentation:



According to the latest research, the global 3D Imaging market comprises several vital regional segments. The regional analysis segment of the report closely examines the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region. The most prominent regions constituting the global market are:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)



Competitive Backdrop:

The global 3D Imaging industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous leading market competitors across several regional and local segments of the 3D Imaging market. These players are highly competitive against one another owing to their wide geographical reach and extensive production facilities. The technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies of these companies have been deeply analyzed in this report.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Konica Minolta (Japan), Google, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Able Software (US), Panasonic (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (US), and Tom Tec Imaging solutions (Germany) are offering their solutions to several organizations across various industry verticals.



3D imaging By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

3D supported Smart phones

3D cameras

Sonography



3D imaging By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Layout & Animation

3D modelling

3D rendering

3D scanning



3D imaging By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerospace & Defense

Sports

Healthcare & life science

Media & Entertainment

Architecture



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key 3D Imaging market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 3D Imaging market size

2.2 Latest trends of the 3D Imaging market by region

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global 3D Imaging market key players

3.2 Global 3D Imaging size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the 3D Imaging market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



3D Imaging Market by product type

4.1 Global 3D Imaging Sales by Product



4.2 Global 3D Imaging by Product Revenue



