Latest Research on Car Purchasing Process,Mechanical and Electrical Contracting - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"UK Car Purchasing Process,Mechanical and Electrical Contracting - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Car Purchasing Process - UK - April 2014 http://www.researchmoz.us/car-purchasing-process-uk-april-2014-report.html



The new car market, while on the path to recovery, is not immune from challenges. Competition from those within and outside of the market is ever present and is likely to grow if recent trends towards consumer individuality continue. Getting closer to the buyer offers clear advantages for manufacturers and retailers not only in achieving future sales but also in understanding how cars are to develop a future role in society.



Executive Summary



The market



New car sales accelerate



Figure 1: UK new car sales, 2008-18



Small and specialist



Figure 2: Share of vehicle types amongst private purchasers, 2010-13



Strong level of future purchasing intent



Figure 3: Future purchasing intentions in the next 3 years, February 2014



Costs of ownership and competition from other transport options cannot be overlooked



Browse Machines Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/machines-market-reports-120.html



Figure 4: Used car market volume, 2008-13



Companies, brands and innovation



Manufacturer market share in flux



Dealers dominate for car sales



The consumer



Over half of cars in ownership purchased more than two years ago



Figure 5: Statements about car ownership, February 2014



£15,000 is the upper ceiling band for most purchases



Mechanical and Electrical Contracting (Industrial Report) - UK - April 2014 http://www.researchmoz.us/mechanical-and-electrical-contracting-industrial-report-uk-april-2014-report.html



This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.



Executive Summary



The market



Figure 1: M&E market in Great Britain, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast



Figure 2: Segmentation of M&E market in Great Britain, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast



Figure 3: Segmentation of mechanical contracting market in Great Britain, 2013



Figure 4: Segmentation of electrical contracting market in Great Britain, 2013



Market factors



Figure 5: Segmentation of M&E activity in Great Britain by end use, 2013



Figure 6: Development of ad hoc and contract work in the R&M M&E market in Great Britain, 2009-13 actual and 2014-18 forecast



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