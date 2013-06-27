Latest Research on China Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Industry Report, 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- In 2007-2011, China’s MLCC sales revenue increased from RMB13.919 billion to RMB22.016 billion, with the CAGR of 12.1%. In 2012, impacted by economic slowdown, declined export, falling prices and other factors, the growth rate of China’s MLCC sales dropped to a certain degree and remained at about 3.1%, and the sales harvested RMB22.69 billion. In the next 2-3 years, China’s MLCC sales will maintain a low growth rate.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-industry-report-2013-report.html



The demand for MLCC is mainly generated by mobile phones, computers, televisions and other consumer electronics. In 2012, 215.4 billion MLCCs were needed in the mobile phone field; in 2015, the demand is expected to reach 278.98 billion ones. In the computer field, 202.8 billion MLCCs were required in 2012, and 233.7 billion ones will be demanded in 2015. The demand for MLCC totaled 86 billion in 2012 and will amount to 89.51 billion in 2015.



As of 2012, there had been over ten MLCC manufacturers in Mainland China, including local enterprises Fenghua Advanced Technology, Shenzhen Eyang and Chaozhou Three-Circle; Japanese companies Murata, Kyocera and TDK; South Korean corporations Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samwha; Taiwanese counterparts Walsin and YAGEO.



Murata and Samsung Electro-Mechanics emphasize the Chinese market more than others. Samsung Electro-Mechanics established four MLCC production bases in Dongguan, Tianjin and Suzhou to produce nearly all of types of products. Murata has set up plants in Beijing and Wuxi and its products cover a wide scope.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169935&type=S



The report conducts the following research:



Overview of China MLCC industry, including the development history, policies and regulations, market size, import and export, status quo and future development trends;



Market size and development trends of major MLCC application fields in China (including mobile phones, computers and TV);



Profile, financial data, capacity distribution and the latest strategies of Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK, Kyocera, TAIYO YUDEN, Walsin, YAGEO, Samwha, Fenghua Advanced Technology, Eyang and Chaozhou Three-Circle.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/