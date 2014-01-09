Latest Research on Food and Beverage Business Confidence Report Q4 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Food and Beverage Business Confidence Report Q4 2013” is a new report by Canadean that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and consumer issues, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the food and beverage industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyses likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats and opportunities for the global food and beverage industry over the next six months.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean’s exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on food and beverage industry, and forecasts the company’s and industry’s growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it also provides information about the impact of consumer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall, 69% and 62% of respondents expressed a positive outlook for both company and industry growth prospects over the next six months, respectively.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



‘Increasing sales’, ‘improving operational efficiency’, and ‘growing market share' are the most preferred priorities by industry executives operating globally.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Food and Beverage Business Confidence Report Q4 2013” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and consumer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the food and beverage industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about current and future state of economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyses likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats and opportunities for the global food and beverage industry over the next six months.



Key Features and Benefits



The report projects the current, and future operating conditions of the food and beverage industry, and allows readers to make informed business decisions.

The report drives revenues by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues, including the key growth regions.

Reader will be provided with a clear uncovering of the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key priorities likely to affect the growth prospects of the industry.

The report clearly forecasts the change in supplier prices of various products, which are likely to influence the industry’s growth prospects over the next six months.

Identifies the major changes in consumer confidence levels in the food and beverage industry over the next six months.



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Key Market Issues



Globally, 42% of respondents state that they are operating in a ‘stable’ economic environment, while 29% state that the current economic conditions are ‘unfavorable’.

Industry executives across the globe highlight the state of the global economy, and new government legislation in their area of operations, as key concerns over the next six months.

The majority of executives expect an optimistic outlook over company and industry confidence during the next six months.

Overall, ‘increasing sales’ is the most preferred priority by executives operating across all the four regions.

Executives forecast that ‘ingredients’ prices will rise by 3.7% over the next six months.



Key Highlights



Across the global food and beverage industry, executives operating in the Rest of the World forecast the highest increase in staff hiring activities over the next six months.

An analysis of responses by global food and beverage industry executives reveals that the European region is forecast to witness the smallest sales growth, just 3.4% over the next six months.

Executives highlight ‘new competition’ as a key concern in Asia-Pacific region that could impact company performance levels over the next six months.

‘New product development’ and ‘marketing’ will be the two areas where industry executives expect to increase expenditure the most over the next six months.

Executives project that in order to combat global challenges, development of innovative products and technologies is essential to attract the customers who are persistently looking for change in food habits.



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