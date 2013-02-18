Latest Research on Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market 2011-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- TechNavios analysts forecast the the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent over the period 20112015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is worldwide rise in diabetic population. The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing preference for home healthcare monitoring. However, low adoption rate of continuous glucose monitoring devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-continuous-glucose-monitoring-device-market-2011-2015-report.html



TechNavios report, the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market 20112015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Medtronic Inc., DexCom Inc., and Abbott Diabetes Care Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-continuous-glucose-monitoring-device-market-2011-2015-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.de