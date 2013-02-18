Latest Research on Global Pharmacy Automation Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Pharmacy Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.63 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in technological innovations. The Global Pharmacy Automation market has also been witnessing an increase in customer support services. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-pharmacy-automation-market-2012-2016-report.html



TechNavio's report, the Global Pharmacy Automation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Pharmacy Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are McKesson Corp., ScriptPro LLC, Parata Systems LLC, and Swisslog Holdings AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are CareFusion Corp., PickPoint Corp., Omnicell Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., and Kirby Lester LLC.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit:

http://www.researchmoz.us/global-pharmacy-automation-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com.br