Latest Research on Global Programmable Logic Devices Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Global Programmable Logic Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 12.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on reducing power consumption. The market has also been witnessing increasing adoption of Programmable Logic Devices in various sectors. However, the cyclical nature of the industry with respect to the demand of these devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Programmable Logic Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Programmable Logic Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Altera Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., and Xilinx Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Microsemi and Quicklogic.



