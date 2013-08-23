Latest Research on Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Sixth Edition : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Sixth Edition provides a complete understanding of the mobile software marketplace. The reader will learn about mobile applications from the inception and evolution of applications on mobile platforms, to current market trends.



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The state of the current market is evaluated with reference to current market and data, financial and sales trends, user surveys, and assessing the impressions of news media outlets. Each of the top hardware and software platforms are reviewed and evaluated to provide a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape of the smart phone and tablet market.



In addition to updating the research with respect to latest data and market developments, the Sixth Edition of our report adds invaluable insights into HTML5, Compact Coding, Input Controls and Sensors, Connection Type Issues, Smartphone Market Performance, Augmented Reality, and more.



This report is an essential read for any organization directly or indirectly involved in the mobile marketplace.



Target Audience:



Application developers

Wireless portal providers

Mobile network operators

Wireless device manufacturers

Mobile virtual network operators

Mobile application store providers

Content development and management companies

Advertising companies (online and mobile marketing)

Any organization interested in monetizing their investment in the mobile space



Report Benefits:



Forecasts of many types

Identify opportunities for mobile apps and widgets

Understand the mobile widget ecosystem

Understand the role and importance of HTML5

Identify key emerging applications areas including Augmented Reality



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