Latest Research on PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"PharmaPoint: Ulcerative Colitis - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

"to its huge collection of research reports.



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



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It is worth noting that in India, the local drug companies produce their own biosimilars, without many regulatory guidelines or any regard for the patent protection of the marketed products. For the treatment of UC, Indian physicians rely heavily on non-pharmacological methods, such as dietary recommendations, and for pharmacologic therapy, they use generic products within the corticosteroids and 5-ASA classes. GlobalDatas physician survey showed that these drugs are the mainstay of treatment for mild to moderate UC in India, as well as at earlier lines of therapy for severe disease.



Scope

Overview of Ulcerative Colitis including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on the key drugs in India including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for the top drugs in India from 2012-2022.

Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the India Ulcerative Colitis market.



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Reasons to buy

Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis.

Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Ulcerative Colitis.



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