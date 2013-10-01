Latest Research on Telecom Industry Analytics: Company Analysis and Solutions Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Global telecommunication service providers have grown at a rapid pace during the past two decade, driven by private and government support and initiatives aimed at liberalization and privatization of the sector. This growth has been driven by various factors such as favorable economic development, rising disposable income, and a general global culture transformation to embrace a high tech lifestyle. The number of communication service providers has increased due to service opportunities, technology evolution, and related new business models related to the global telecom market introduced.



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All of this has resulted in a data tsunami, which unlike those in nature, does not recede and instead continues to grow. Telecom service providers seek to leverage their data to improve business operations, minimize costs, optimize service delivery, and identify new service opportunities and even new lines of business.



This research evaluates the telecom industry analytics segment with a focus on companies whose solutions and service support telecom service. The report includes solutions, financial position, and SWOT analysis of leading companies including: Teradata, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Agilis International, Tableau, QuikTech, WeDo Technologies, Subex, TEOCO, and cVidya.



Target Audience:



Big Data and analytics companies

Data as a Service (DaaS) companies

Cloud-based service providers of all types

Telecom customer & operational analytics provider

Developers of content, commerce and applications

Telecommunication service providers including carriers and OSS/BSS providers

Investment institutions including hedge funds, pension funds, and private equity



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Companies in Report:



Agilis International

cVidya.

Netezza / IBM

Oracle

QuikTech

SAP

SAS

Subex

Tableau

TEOCO

Teradata

WeDo Technologies



Report Benefits:



Understand telecom consumer and operational analytics and its significance for telecommunication service providers

Learn how to manage M&A, project finance, quality service, IT software & hardware, and customer relationship with telecom analytics

SWOT analysis, competition intelligence, telecom strategy, and emerging business models of telecom analytics solution providers

Learn about the latest developments from telecom analytics solution providers and how to derive greater business benefit for network operators, OSS/BSS companies, and others



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1.0 INTRODUCTION 5



2.0 TELECOM INDUSTRY ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS OVERVIEW 6



3.0 IMPORTANCE OF ANALYTICS IN 3G, LTE AND WIFI 9



4.0 ROLE OF OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS FOR TELECOM COMPANIES 12



5.0 COMPANY ANALYSIS 14

5.1 TERADATA 14

5.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW & SUBSIDIARIES 14

5.1.2 FINANCIAL STANDINGS 15

5.1.3 TELECOM STRATEGY ANALYSIS 17

5.1.4 TERADATA AND ANALYTICAL MODELS 23

5.1.5 TERADATA AND APERIO CI 24

5.1.6 TERADATA AND CLINTWORLD AND GUAVUS 25

5.1.7 SWOT ANALYSIS 25

5.2 NETEZZA / IBM 29

5.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW & SUBSIDIARIES 29

5.2.2 FINANCIAL STANDINGS 30

5.2.3 TELECOM STRATEGY ANALYSIS 32

5.2.4 TELECOM SOLUTION OR SERVICES 32

5.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS 36



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List of Figures



Figure 1: World Telecom Subscriptions 2005-2013 7

Figure 2: Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions 2007-2016 9

Figure 3: TERADATA Subsidiaries Distribution 15

Figure 4: Financial Trends 2008 – 2012 16

Figure 5: Netezza Financial Trends 31

Figure 6: Oracle Subsidiaries 40

Figure 7: Revenue Trending 41

Figure 8: Oracle Performance Annually 42

Figure 9: Oracle Financial Trends 43

Figure 10 Oracle Interest Expenses 50



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