Latest Research on Ulcerative Colitis Humira and Simponi Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Ulcerative Colitis Humira and Simponi Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Humira (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 http://www.researchmoz.us/humira-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



Humira is considered a first-generation, first-line biologic therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis. It is injected subcutaneously and is administered every two weeks (Humira package insert, 2011). Despite being the second anti-TNF to launch for UC, its rise to the top of the anti-TNF class is due, in part, to its SC administration, along with AbbVies extensive marketing experience. Humira is marketed by AbbVie in the US and Europe, and by Eisai in Japan.During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Scope

Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on Humira including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for Humira for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.

Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada.



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Obtain sales forecast for Humira from 2012-2022 in the top eight countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada)



Simponi (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 http://www.researchmoz.us/simponi-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Simponi is a chimeric human-mouse IgG1? mAb that binds with high affinity to TNF-a and is administered subcutaneously with an injectable pen or a prefilled syringe. It is marketed by Janssen as a patient-friendly alternative treatment to Remicade. The benefit that Simponi offers is the SC administration, which means there are no injection site-related adverse reactions.



Scope



Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on Simponi including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for Simponi for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.

Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada.



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