Latest Research on What Next for Health in Food? Consumer Lifestyles, Nutrition, Food Labelling and Product Choice

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"What next for Health in Food? Consumer Lifestyles, Nutrition, Food Labelling and Product Choice". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Disease-related, demographic, and desire-led drivers are making health of growing importance to food marketers. However, barriers such as cost, habits, and confusion over how to eat healthily are limiting consumer’s ability to act on these drivers. After exploring these drivers and barriers, this report focuses on the health solutions available to consumers, the best practice case studies and the actions food marketers need to take to make the most of the increased focus on health.



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Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Finding ways to overcome the barriers consumers face to eating healthy will provide key growth opportunities worldwide as disease-related, demographic and desire-led drivers are making health of growing importance to food marketers.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

There is growing demand for food that offers remedial solutions to diseases such as heart disease and risk factors such as obesity, food that provides preventative action against age-related diseases as the population ages, and food that enables lifestyle choices for personal, societal, and environmental wellbeing.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Rising numbers of diet-related non-communicable diseases, an aging population and growing per capita consumption of impulse and convenience foods means health will be of growing importance to food markets over the next few years. However established eating habits, the desire for pleasure, time restraints, cost, and confusion over how to eat healthily means opportunities exist for food marketers who are able to provide healthy food that overcome these barriers.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report provides the reader with a comprehensive review of what is driving the growing importance of health in food markets and the barriers that prevent consumers from following through on an often stated intention to eat more healthily. By looking at both the best and worst case studies, and evaluating the future outlook of food marketers, key opportunities for growth emerge for companies able to provide healthy products that meet the leading needs of value for money, convenience, and indulgence and relaxation.



Key Features and Benefits



- The rising importance of health in food markets is analyzed as the result of three drivers: disease related factors, demographic factors and desire led factors.

- The report details the barriers to health that must be addressed in order to reduce dietary risk to consumer health.



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- Solutions to consumers’ health needs are presented in order to explore how the health trend is manifested in consumers’ product choice.

- Best and worst practice case studies highlight how marketers can better target consumer’s health needs.

- The future outlook for the health trend is analyzed, leading to clear recommended actions for making the most of emerging opportunities around health.



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