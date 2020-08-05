Latest Research Report Global Managed Services Market 2020-2027 : Trend, Application, Development, Future Growth & Covid-19 Analysis

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- The global Managed Services Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Managed Services Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.



Managed services are the outsourcing services which provide customer benefits such as business focus on core competencies, reduce expenses, and improvement of operational efficacy. Managed services are the alternative services for on-demand outsourcing model. These services provide various solutions to the customers including Managed Security, Managed Information, Managed Communication, Managed Backup & Recovery, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Mobility, Managed Network, and Managed Data Centres.



Increase in advancements in cloud-based technologies and technological proliferation is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global managed services market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for outsourcing management functions from cloud and managed service providers (MSPs) is expected to propel the growth of global managed services market. Moreover, increase in security concerns in IT sector by taking control over the networks and IT infrastructure of enterprises is expected to fuel the global managed services market growth. In addition to that, Managed services are helpful in improvement of operational efficacy, business focus on core competencies, and reducing expenses. Increase in technological advancements like big data analytics, cloud computing, and mobility services will have the positive impact on global managed services market growth.



However, increase in pressure from statutory regulations across the world is the main restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global managed services market growth. Also, lack of sales and marketing staff, training, and cyber security will affect the global managed services market growth.

Also, Global Managed Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The leading players in the global Managed Services Market are also profiled in detail in the report to provide readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market. Major competitive strategies employed by key players in the Managed Services market are elaborated upon in detail, so that readers can get clear idea of what is working in the market and what is likely to bring them sustained success.



Top Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Infosys, TCS, Nokia Networks, HCL, Cognizant, AT & T, DXC Technology, ATOS, Accenture, CISCO, FUJITSU, IBM, HUAWEI, CENTURY LINK, and Right to Win.



Global Managed Services Market Segmentation



By Solution



- Managed Security

- Managed Information

- Managed Communication

- Managed Backup & Recovery

- Managed Infrastructure

- Managed Mobility

- Managed Network

- Managed Data Centers



By End Use



- Retail

- Media & Entertainment

- Manufacturing

- IT & Telecommunication,

- Healthcare

- Government

- Financial Services



Regional Analysis



- North America (USA, and Canada, Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

- APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa)



Major Points Covered in Table of Content



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Managed Services Market Outlook

5. Global Market, By Type

6. Global Market, By Application

7. Global Market, By Region

8. North America Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9. Europe Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10. Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11. Latin America Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12. Middle East Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13. Competitive Analysis

14. Company Profiles



