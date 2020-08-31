Latest Research Report of Global Patient Registry Software Market 2020-2027 : Major Players Like PHYTEL, IQVIA HOLDINGS, OPENTEXT CORPORATION & SYNEOS HEALTH

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Global Patient Registry Software Market



The latest report on the Patient Registry Software Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Patient registry software is used to collect data related to diagnosis or condition of patients for noting the number of new medical devices being used or going through new procedure. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in usage of the stored data for post marketing surveillance and increase in government spending to build patient registries will drive the market growth.



Get Sample Copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Patient-Registry-Software-Market/request-sample



Increase in pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global patient registry software market growth. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to build patient registries will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of EHRs and other e-health solutions will propel the growth of patient registry software market growth. Regularity authorities in developed nations are focusing on the wider implementation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions in their healthcare practices in order to improve the delivery of healthcare services. For Instance, in Europe, spending on patient registry software by healthcare industry is estimated to have grown by 32.0% in 2018. Also, rise in investments in the clinical trials by majority of pharmaceutical, and biotechnological companies is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



However, increase in privacy and data security concerns is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global patient registry software market growth. Also, lack of skilled and trained resources as well as lack of awareness regarding software will affect the market growth.



Market key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as PHYTEL, IQVIA HOLDINGS, OPENTEXT CORPORATION, SYNEOS HEALTH, FIGMD, IMAGETREND, CECITY.COM, DACIMA SOFTWARE, GLOBAL VISION TECHNOLOGIES, IFA SYSTEMS AG, and MCKESSON CORPORATION



Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation



By Type



- Disease Registries

- Health Service Registries

- Product Registries



By Software



- Stand-alone Software

- Integrated Software



By End User



- Hospitals

- Government Organization and Third Party Administration

- Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Device Companies

- Others



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Buy this Report @ Global Patient Registry Software Market



About QualiKet Research

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.