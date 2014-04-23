Latest Research Report on Snowsports - UK - April 2014

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Snowsports - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Snowsports - UK - April 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Aside from growing the snowsports customer base as a whole, complimentary pre-season and post-season lessons in the UK could also aid brand loyalty by tying a customer in to a given brand’s ecosystem. Operators could take a more hands-on approach and have their own reps or instructors leading or contributing to lessons to customers in the UK, thereby creating a sense of uniformity and trust for both first-timers and experienced skiers.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Snowsports market finally bottoms out and enjoys minor growth in 2012/13
Growth is expected to continue over the next five years…
Figure 1: Forecast volume of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18
Figure 2: Forecast value of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18
but a range of factors will limit the rate of recovery
Market factors
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The Pound has performed well against key currencies
Poor snow conditions in Eastern Europe could harm reputation
French ski host ban could see demand shift to other destinations
Global warming poses a significant threat to low-elevation resorts
Sochi Winter Olympics expected to boost interest
Market share
Crystal cements pole position after merger with First Choice
Neilson acquisition should see the underperforming operator bounce back
Parent company TUI has increased its market share to 41%
Companies, brands and innovation
Crystal circumvents ski host ban by partnering with Evolution ski school
Club Med promises a 50% refund if half the pistes are closed
Ski resorts offer cash incentives to airlines and border crossings
Mountain Base offers to pay truancy fines
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Intrawest Passport lift pass offers free skiing to under-12s
The consumer
A quarter have taken a snowsports holiday in the past
Figure 3: Snowsports holiday experience, January 2014
High demand for Switzerland contrasts with a low market share
Figure 4: Future snowsports destinations, January 2014
First-timers are key, but low repeat business is a challenge for the industry
Figure 5: Last snowsports holiday behaviour, January 2014
School and university trips are a key stepping stone for the industry
Impact of French ski host ban will be limited
Demand for warmth and relaxation provide a ceiling to future growth
Figure 6: Reasons for disinterest in snowsports holidays, January 2014
Natural landscape appeal could drive sales among older demographics
Figure 7: Attitudes towards snowsports holidays, January 2014
People recognise the need for insurance, but may be lacking sufficient cover
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Issues and Insights
How can operators improve loyalty and encourage repeat business?
The facts
The implications
How can operators offset the impact of an ailing schools segment?
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Nouveau Poor
Trend: Collective Intelligence
Mintel futures: Old Gold
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