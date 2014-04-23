Latest Research Report on Snowsports - UK - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Snowsports - UK - April 2014".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Aside from growing the snowsports customer base as a whole, complimentary pre-season and post-season lessons in the UK could also aid brand loyalty by tying a customer in to a given brand’s ecosystem. Operators could take a more hands-on approach and have their own reps or instructors leading or contributing to lessons to customers in the UK, thereby creating a sense of uniformity and trust for both first-timers and experienced skiers.



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Table of Content

Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations

Executive Summary

The market

Snowsports market finally bottoms out and enjoys minor growth in 2012/13

Growth is expected to continue over the next five years…

Figure 1: Forecast volume of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

Figure 2: Forecast value of the UK snowsports market, 2007/08-2017/18

but a range of factors will limit the rate of recovery

Market factors



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The Pound has performed well against key currencies

Poor snow conditions in Eastern Europe could harm reputation

French ski host ban could see demand shift to other destinations

Global warming poses a significant threat to low-elevation resorts

Sochi Winter Olympics expected to boost interest

Market share

Crystal cements pole position after merger with First Choice

Neilson acquisition should see the underperforming operator bounce back

Parent company TUI has increased its market share to 41%

Companies, brands and innovation

Crystal circumvents ski host ban by partnering with Evolution ski school

Club Med promises a 50% refund if half the pistes are closed

Ski resorts offer cash incentives to airlines and border crossings

Mountain Base offers to pay truancy fines



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Intrawest Passport lift pass offers free skiing to under-12s

The consumer

A quarter have taken a snowsports holiday in the past

Figure 3: Snowsports holiday experience, January 2014

High demand for Switzerland contrasts with a low market share

Figure 4: Future snowsports destinations, January 2014

First-timers are key, but low repeat business is a challenge for the industry

Figure 5: Last snowsports holiday behaviour, January 2014

School and university trips are a key stepping stone for the industry

Impact of French ski host ban will be limited

Demand for warmth and relaxation provide a ceiling to future growth

Figure 6: Reasons for disinterest in snowsports holidays, January 2014

Natural landscape appeal could drive sales among older demographics

Figure 7: Attitudes towards snowsports holidays, January 2014

People recognise the need for insurance, but may be lacking sufficient cover



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Issues and Insights

How can operators improve loyalty and encourage repeat business?

The facts

The implications

How can operators offset the impact of an ailing schools segment?

The facts

The implications

Trend Application

Trend: Nouveau Poor

Trend: Collective Intelligence

Mintel futures: Old Gold



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