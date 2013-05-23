Latest Research Report on Software Testing Market India 2013 by Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The new report, ‘Software Testing Market in India’, states that India has become one of the major destinations for outsourcing software testing services owing to the availability of cost effective talent pool. Increasing number of software development companies are outsourcing their software testing work to India owing to a rise in demand for software testing services. This high demand is generated in order to prevent software bugs that result in huge losses for the company. United States is the key market for the big Indian testing vendors, followed by Europe and Middle East.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/software-testing-market-india-2013



The outsourced software testing market comprises of both traditional and independent testing services (ITS). ITS gains more popularity as enterprises does not require to invest in expensive hardware & software. Leading software testing companies in India provides facilities and Center of Excellence to offer ITS. Currently about 180,000 people are employed in this field in India.



The growth of software testing market is supported by strong foothold of IT services sector in India. Growing maturity of Indian vendors allow consistent high quality service delivery and better user defined standards. Demand for testing services is gaining a speedy growth with rapid evolution of vendor capabilities in last two decade. Rising adoption of different growth strategies by testing vendors will help them to differentiate from other abundant service providers. Indian software testing market will witness further growth owing to the recent government initiatives in IT & ITeS sector.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168138



However, the industry has also some pain points. Even though India is known for its IT expertise, it still lacks enough educational and training focus on software testing. An agile software development with poor testing may lead to poor coding thereby escalating risk of errors. Further rising competition from other low cost nations pose a threat to India’s dominance in the testing industry.



Currently the software testing industry senses the need for mobile application testing owing to rapid growth of mobile phone applications. Also, the industry is witnessing the trend to shift towards cloud based testing; testing-as-a-service; automated testing and testing in domain-specific niche services.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/