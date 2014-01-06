Latest Research Report on TD-LTE Ecosystem: 2014 - 2020 - Infrastructure, Devices, Subscriptions & Operator Revenue

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Synopsis:



FDD still remains the prevalent standard for LTE deployment as a natural progression path for GSM, W-CDMA and CDMA network operators. However, unpaired TDD spectrum costs significantly less per MHz/population than its FDD equivalent and is more widely available.



Driven by the technology’s lower deployment costs and spectrum availability, the industry witnessed several prominent TD-LTE network deployments over the past three years including SoftBank in Japan, Sprint in the US and Bharti Airtel in India.



More than 60 operators have committed to deploy TD-LTE networks throughout the globe. Furthermore, all major device OEMs, including smartphone leaders Apple and Samsung, have commercially launched TD-LTE compatible devices. A major proportion of these devices support both TDD and FDD modes of operation over multiple frequency bands.



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China Mobile’s TD-LTE network launch will enable the TD-LTE ecosystem to reach a significant scale of economy, which will boost further infrastructure and device investments in TD-LTE technology. China Mobile’s TD-LTE network is expected to have 500,000 base stations in operation by the end of 2014.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, TD-LTE infrastructure investments on macrocell and small cell equipment are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next 6 years, eventually reaching $13 Billion by the end of 2020.



The “TD-LTE Ecosystem: 2014 – 2020 – Infrastructure, Devices, Subscriptions & Operator Revenue” report presents an in-depth assessment of the TD-LTE market including key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, infrastructure/device deployment commitments, future roadmap, value chain, expert interviews, vendor strategies and strategic recommendations. The report also presents revenue and shipment market size and forecasts for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue projections for the LTE market as a whole, as well as separate projections for the TD-LTE and LTE FDD sub-markets from 2014 through to 2020. Historical figures are also presented for 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- TD-LTE infrastructure investments on macrocell and small cell equipment are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next 6 years, eventually reaching $13 Billion by the end of 2020

- By 2020, TD-LTE subscriptions will also reach nearly 1 Billion, and account for over $230 Billion in service revenues

- 2014 will see large scale commercialization of TD-LTE capable smartphones. TD-LTE device shipments will surpass 100 Million in 2014 alone, driven by recent and upcoming TD-LTE smartphone launches

- Utilizing 3.5 GHz and above TDD spectrum bands can significantly improve network performance and help operators in leveraging new technologies such as LTE Hotspot Improvements (LTE-Hi)

- 2014 will see a significant improvement in the scale of economy for the TD-LTE ecosystem, and tighter integration between TDD and FDD

- Huawei currently leads the TD-LTE infrastructure market share. However, Ericsson is expected to capitalize on upcoming deployments opportunities in both Europe and Asia



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Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



- TD-LTE infrastructure

- TD-LTE devices

- TD-LTE spectrum

- TD-LTE subscriptions and service revenues

- TD-LTE network deployment case studies

- Market drivers and barriers

- TD-LTE infrastructure and device vendor assessment

- Wireless network infrastructure industry roadmap and value chain

- Company profiles and strategies of TD-LTE ecosystem players

- Interview transcripts from two leading players in the TD-LTE ecosystem; Intel and Sequans

- Market analysis and forecasts from 2014 till 2020

- Strategic recommendations for TD-LTE operators, infrastructure and device vendors

Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:



- Market forecasts and historical revenue/unit shipment/subscription figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

- LTE Infrastructure Shipments & Revenue

- TD-LTE Macrocell eNodeBs (eNBs)

- LTE FDD Macrocell eNBs

- LTE FDD Small Cells

- TD-LTE Small Cells

- EPC

- LTE Device Shipments & Revenue

- TD-LTE

- LTE FDD

- Form Factor (Embedded Cards, Consumer Gadgets, Netbooks, PCs, Routers, Smartphones, Tablets and USB Dongles)

- LTE Subscriptions and Operator Service Revenue

- TD-LTE

- LTE FDD



The following regional and country markets are also covered:



- Regional Markets

- Asia Pacific

- Eastern Europe

- Latin & Central America

- Middle East & Africa

- North America

- Western Europe

- Top 20 Country Markets

- Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UK and USA



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Key Questions Answered:



The report provides answers to the following key questions:



- How big is the TD-LTE ecosystem?

- How is the TD-LTE ecosystem evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

- Who are the key TD-LTE vendors and what are their strategies?

- What strategies should be adopted by wireless carriers, infrastructure and device vendors to remain a dominant market force in the TD-LTE ecosystem?

- How much are vendors and operators investing in TD-LTE?

- How low is the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of a TD-LTE deployment in comparison to a FDD LTE network?

- What opportunities exist for TD-LTE small cells in the 3.5 GHz and above spectrum bands?

- How will TD-LTE ARPU evolve overtime?

- Which countries will see the highest number of TD-LTE subscriptions?

- Will all WiMAX operators transition to TD-LTE?



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