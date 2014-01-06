Latest Research Report on Thermoplastic Elastomers Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- China's demand for thermoplastic elastomers has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

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TABLE OF CONTENTS

I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Thermoplastic Elastomers Production and Demand Overview

Polyurethane

Styrenics

Olefinics

Polyesters

Other Thermoplastic Elastomers

Thermoplastic Elastomers Imports and Exports

Thermoplastic Elastomers Pricing Trend

V. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS DEMAND BY MARKETS

Thermoplastic Elastomers Markets Outlook Overview

Automobiles

Automobile Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Automobiles

Footwear

Footwear Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Footwear

Appliances

Appliances Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Appliances

Construction

Construction Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Construction

Industrial Products

Major Industrial Products Market Outlook

Machinery Product

Metal Products

Mining and Oil Extraction

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Industrial Products

Wire and Cable

Wire and Cable Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Wire and Cable

Other Thermoplastic Elastomers Markets

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VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China\'s Distribution System

Thermoplastic Elastomers Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

Chinas Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Thermoplastic Elastomers Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users

I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Thermoplastic Elastomers Supply and Demand Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade

III. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Thermoplastic Elastomers Producer Outputs and Capacities

Market Share of Key Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

IV. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Thermoplastic Elastomers Production and Demand

Polyurethane Thermoplastic Elastomers Production and Demand

Styrenics Production and Demand

Olefinics Production and Demand

Polyesters Production and Demand

Other Thermoplastic Elastomers Production and Demand

V. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS DEMAND BY MARKETS

Total Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption by Market

Automobile Industry Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Automobiles

Footwear Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Footwear

Appliances Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Appliances

China Construction Market Trends

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Construction

Major Industrial Products Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Industrial Products

Wire and Cable Market Outlook

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Wire and Cable

Thermoplastic Elastomers Consumption in Other Markets

I. INTRODUCTION

Thermoplastic Elastomers Production and Demand Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China\'s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

Chinas Imports and Exports

III. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Thermoplastic Elastomers Capacity in China

IV. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Thermoplastic Elastomers Capacity, Output and Demand

Thermoplastic Elastomers Production

Thermoplastic Elastomers Exports and Imports

V. THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS DEMAND BY MARKETS

Thermoplastic Elastomers Demand by Market

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Chinas Distribution Channel



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