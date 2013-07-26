Latest Research : Self Organizing Network (SON) Infrastructure Provider Market and Forecast 2013 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- New and emerging classes of mobile devices (smartphones, pc data cards, USB modems, consumer devices with embedded wireless, machine-to-machine, etc.) are fostering explosive growth of wireless data usage by public and enterprise users. As a result, wireless service providers have to simultaneously support a growing number of higher-bandwidth data applications and services on their networks.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/self-organizing-network-son-infrastructure-provider-market-and-forecast-2013-2017



Improving OSS for mobile cellular networks is always a goal of wireless carriers and an important technology to deploy is the so called Self Organizing Network (SON), which has been introduced as part of the 3GPP LTE network framework. SON is expected to be deployed over time and ultimately have a dramatically positive effect on network operations and OSS as it will, among other things, automate certain activates in order to save personnel costs and related costs of materials.



This research evaluates the major Self Organizing Network (SON) suppliers including comparative analysis and vendor rankings.



The report also includes a market assessment and forecast analysis.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168126



Target Audience:



- Mobile network operators

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Wireless infrastructure providers

- OSS/BSS vendors and service providers

- Network optimization service providers

- LTE application developers and service integrators

- Managed service providers and service bureau organizations



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/