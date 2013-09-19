Latest Research : Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2014 - 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2014-2024



The transparent conducive film and glass markets are complex and fragmented along many application lines. The market is booming with growth being fuelled mostly by tablets and penetration of touch capability in more mobile phones, notebooks and monitors. OLED lighting, OPV and DSSCs are also potentially large area markets, although growth here will initially be slow due to strong competition, prevailing unfavourable market conditions, and low technology market-readiness levels.



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New market drivers



The market is fast being transformed. New applications and market trends are changing the requirement landscape, and in many instances stretching it beyond what the incumbent solution can readily achieve.The key drivers are market tendencies towards (a) large-sized devices, (b) low power consumption, (c) minimal reflection, (d) thinness, (e) robustness and/or flexibility, (f) ease of patterning, (g) simplified value chain, and (h) low cost.



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Table of Contents



1.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1.Key trends

1.2.Technology Assessment



2.1.Smart Phones

2.2.Tablets

2.3.Notebooks

2.4.Monitors

2.5.Mobile, tablet, notebook, monitor and TV displays

2.6.OLED lighting

2.7.OPV and DSSCs

2.8.Electroluminescent Displays

2.9.Key market forecasts

2.10.Players



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3.OVERVIEW OF TOUCH TECHNOLOGIES



4.TARGET MARKETS- PERFORMANCE TARGETS, MARKET DRIVERS, AND MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.Smart phones and tablets

4.3.Notebooks and monitors

4.4.OLED, OPV, DSSC

4.5.Other thin film

4.6.LCD Displays

4.7.Transparent heaters

4.8.EMI shielding

4.9.Summary



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