Latest Research Worldwide LTE Broadcast Industry: Global Market Game Changer for Mobile Video and TV in the Post-4G World

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- With the introduction of LTE-enabled high bandwidth, video has become easier to download and stream. While mobile communications, particularly smartphones, tablets, and other wireless devices have gained significant penetration in recent years, data consumption remains relatively low. However, it is important to note that with only about ten percent of mobile subscribers using video, it represents a demand on network capacity of 50%.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/lte-broadcast-global-market-game-changer-for-mobile-video-and-tv-in-the-post-4g-world



Video in a 3G is clearly a drain on capacity going forward and drives the need for 4G. With the LTE being deployed, Over-the-Top (OTT) providers are expected to see more usage of their video services and they already started to get ready for it. However, smart mobile network operators will also become much more proactive in terms of their own video offerings as concerns over capacity diminish.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170206



We are now witnessing a reduction in the data service plans from carriers and the competition in the telecommunication market is working for the consumer's favor. The new fourth generation (4G) wireless technologies such as Long Term Evolution (LTE) offer sufficient performance to support IP based streaming video and multimedia services to a large number of consumers simultaneously, with a quality that most will find attractive.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/