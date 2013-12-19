Latest Reserach Report on Electroformed Stents Product Analysis, 2013 Update

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Electroformed Stents Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update



Electroformed Stents Inc (ESI) is a medical device company. The company produces innovative endovascular medical devices, and is seeking to license these devices for commercialization. It invents, develops and delivers novel and workable endovascular solutions that meet critical medical needs. ESIs products include ESI O-Cluder, Pleated Stent and Porous Gold. The company holds electroforming and photolithography rights. It has received patent for product such as electroformed stents, cylindrical photolithography and porous electroplated layers for elution of drugs or other biological material.



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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Electroformed Stents Inc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



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Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.



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Table of Contents

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 3

List of Figures 3

Key Facts 4

Electroformed Stents Inc - Major Products and Services 5

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9

ESI O-Cluder 10

ESI O-Cluder Product Status 10

ESI O-Cluder Product Description 10

ESI O-Cluder Product Patent Details 11

Helical Stent 12

Helical Stent Product Status 12

Helical Stent Product Description 12

Helical Stent Product Patent Details 12

Patch Stent 13

Patch Stent Product Status 13

Patch Stent Product Description 13

Patch Stent Product Patent Details 14

Pleated Stent 15

Pleated Stent Product Status 15

Pleated Stent Product Description 15

Pleated Stent Product Patent Details 16

Electroformed Stents Inc - Key Competitors 17

Electroformed Stents Inc - Key Employees 18

Electroformed Stents Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries 19

Head Office 19

Appendix 20

Methodology 20

About GlobalData 20

Contact Us 20

Disclaimer 20 List of Tables

Electroformed Stents Inc, Key Facts 1

Electroformed Stents Inc Key Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 1

Electroformed Stents Inc Key Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 1

Electroformed Stents Inc Key Pipeline Products by Development Stage 1

Electroformed Stents Inc, Key Facts 4

Electroformed Stents Inc, Major Products and Services 5

Electroformed Stents Inc Number of Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 7

Electroformed Stents Inc Number of Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Electroformed Stents Inc Number of Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9

ESI O-Cluder - Product Status 10

ESI O-Cluder - Product Description 10

ESI O-Cluder - Patent Details1 11

Helical Stent - Product Status 12

Helical Stent - Product Description 12

Helical Stent - Patent Details1 12

Patch Stent - Product Status 13

Patch Stent - Product Description 13

Patch Stent - Patent Details1 14

Pleated Stent - Product Status 15

Pleated Stent - Product Description 15

Pleated Stent - Patent Details1 16

Electroformed Stents Inc, Key Employees 18 List of Figures

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8

Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9



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