Latest Reserach Report on Electroformed Stents Product Analysis, 2013 Update

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Electroformed Stents Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Electroformed Stents Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
Electroformed Stents Inc (ESI) is a medical device company. The company produces innovative endovascular medical devices, and is seeking to license these devices for commercialization. It invents, develops and delivers novel and workable endovascular solutions that meet critical medical needs. ESIs products include ESI O-Cluder, Pleated Stent and Porous Gold. The company holds electroforming and photolithography rights. It has received patent for product such as electroformed stents, cylindrical photolithography and porous electroplated layers for elution of drugs or other biological material.
To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/electroformed-stents-inc-product-pipeline-analysis-2013-update
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Electroformed Stents Inc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181141
Reasons to Buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.
- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? identify, understand and capitalize.
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/181141
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 2
List of Tables 3
List of Figures 3
Key Facts 4
Electroformed Stents Inc - Major Products and Services 5
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9
ESI O-Cluder 10
ESI O-Cluder Product Status 10
ESI O-Cluder Product Description 10
ESI O-Cluder Product Patent Details 11
Helical Stent 12
Helical Stent Product Status 12
Helical Stent Product Description 12
Helical Stent Product Patent Details 12
Patch Stent 13
Patch Stent Product Status 13
Patch Stent Product Description 13
Patch Stent Product Patent Details 14
Pleated Stent 15
Pleated Stent Product Status 15
Pleated Stent Product Description 15
Pleated Stent Product Patent Details 16
Electroformed Stents Inc - Key Competitors 17
Electroformed Stents Inc - Key Employees 18
Electroformed Stents Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries 19
Head Office 19
Appendix 20
Methodology 20
About GlobalData 20
Contact Us 20
Disclaimer 20 List of Tables
Electroformed Stents Inc, Key Facts 1
Electroformed Stents Inc Key Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 1
Electroformed Stents Inc Key Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 1
Electroformed Stents Inc Key Pipeline Products by Development Stage 1
Electroformed Stents Inc, Key Facts 4
Electroformed Stents Inc, Major Products and Services 5
Electroformed Stents Inc Number of Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 7
Electroformed Stents Inc Number of Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Electroformed Stents Inc Number of Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9
ESI O-Cluder - Product Status 10
ESI O-Cluder - Product Description 10
ESI O-Cluder - Patent Details1 11
Helical Stent - Product Status 12
Helical Stent - Product Description 12
Helical Stent - Patent Details1 12
Patch Stent - Product Status 13
Patch Stent - Product Description 13
Patch Stent - Patent Details1 14
Pleated Stent - Product Status 15
Pleated Stent - Product Description 15
Pleated Stent - Patent Details1 16
Electroformed Stents Inc, Key Employees 18 List of Figures
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Equipment Type 6
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage 8
Electroformed Stents Inc Pipeline Products by Therapy Area 9
Latest Reports:
Global and China Lighting Equipment Industry 2013 Market Research Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-lighting-equipment-industry-2013-market-research-report
The report firstly introduced Lighting equipment basic information included Lighting equipment definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis, Lighting equipment industry policy and plan, Lighting equipment product specification, manufacturing process, cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Lighting equipment capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc information, and Global and China Lighting equipment capacity production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and Lighting equipment 2009-2014 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.
And also listed Lighting equipment upstream raw materials and down stream analysis and Lighting equipment marketing channels industry development trend and proposals.
In the end, The report introduced Lighting equipment new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis on China Lighting equipment industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on China Lighting equipment industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Lighting equipment industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181153
Table of Contents
Chapter One Lighting equipment Industry Overview
Chapter Two Lighting equipment International and China Market Analysis
Chapter Three Lighting equipment Development Environmental Analysis
Chapter Four Lighting equipment Development Policy and Plan
Chapter Five Lighting equipment Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
Chapter Six 2009-2014 Lighting equipment Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Seven Lighting equipment Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter Nine Lighting equipment Marketing Channels Analysis
Chapter Ten Lighting equipment Industry Development Trend
Chapter Eleven Lighting equipment Industry Development Proposals
Chapter Twelve Lighting equipment New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter Thirteen Global and China Lighting equipment Industry Research Conclusions
Global and China Block Making Machine Industry 2013 Market Research Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-block-making-machine-industry-2013-market-research-report
The report firstly introduced Block making machine basic information included Block making machine definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis, Block making machine industry policy and plan, Block making machine product specification, manufacturing process, cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Block making machine capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc information, and Global and China Block making machine capacity production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and Block making machine 2009-2014 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.
And also listed Block making machine upstream raw materials and down stream analysis and Block making machine marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, The report introduced Block making machine new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis on China Block making machine industry.
In a word, it was a depth research report on China Block making machine industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Block making machine industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181152
Table of Contents
Chapter One Block making machine Industry Overview
Chapter Two Block making machine International and China Market Analysis
Chapter Three Block making machine Development Environmental Analysis
Chapter Four Block making machine Development Policy and Plan
Chapter Five Block making machine Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
Chapter Six 2009-2014 Block making machine Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Seven Block making machine Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter Nine Block making machine Marketing Channels Analysis
Chapter Ten Block making machine Industry Development Trend
Chapter Eleven Block making machine Industry Development Proposals
Chapter Twelve Block making machine New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter Thirteen Global and China Block making machine Industry Research Conclusions
About MarketResearchReports.Biz
MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/