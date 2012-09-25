Latest Software Release of Senuke Xcr Leaves Competition Years Behind

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Shrouded in much secrecy, the latest version of the Senuke search engine optimization software has been released under the name Senuke Xcr. The original version of the software SenukeX was the market leader in the industry for creating and submitting content across various internet platforms and judging from the sneak preview released by the Senuke team, it looks like their latest version of the software will leave the competition for this market niche years behind.



In the previous version, the software allowed you to submit content to a number of platforms including, bookmarking sites, article directories, social networking sites, web 2.0 sites, press release sites and form profile sites. The problem with the SenukeX software was that all the members who were subscribing to the service were sharing these platforms between them. This meant the back linking profiles created by each member were very similar to every other members back linking profile.



According to the Senuke Xcr team they have resolved this issue by adding a new feature called "crowd source". In this new version of the software, this feature allows subscribers to add any website they choose to the program. This basically means that all the subscribers to Senuke Xcr will have different back linking profiles. The system is worked on points awarded to each subscriber. Every member who adds a new site using the built-in robot and shares it with the other members, will be given a number of points. Additionally, members who improve our repair these templates are also given points. These points can be redeemed in the form of other website templates. The whole point of this exercise is, the more each member contributes, the more they will get back in return.



The other new features added to Senuke Xcr include the ability to submit to wiki sites, sites that allow the sharing of PDF documents, word press sites which allow the user to create their own blog network and finally, a new Google places feature that lets a subscriber sign-up to local citation websites to improve their rankings in local SEO terms.



The software is going on general release today, Wednesday, 19 September and those interested in a full Senuke Xcr review can have a look at this YouTube video which covers the basics of the new Senuke Xcr software.



