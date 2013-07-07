Latest Study: Copper Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Growing Demand from the Infrastructure Sector to Lead to New Planned Projects

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2013 -- Copper Mining Market in Europe to 2020 – Growing Demand from the Infrastructure Sector to Lead to New Planned Projects’ provides key information and analysis on the European copper mining industry, comprising Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Spain and Portugal. The report covers the industry’s drivers and restraints, mine production, reserves, metal consumption and details of the country’s ores and concentrates trade (imports and exports). This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



Important drivers and restraints that are expected to play a role in transforming the industry during 2012-2020.

Production of copper in Europe – Historical data from 2000 to 2011 is provided. Forecast forward until 2020.

Consumption demand of copper in terms of volume – Historical data from 2000 to 2011 is provided. Forecast forward until 2020.

Export and import markets for European copper, which includes the Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Spain and Portugal export and import market/s.

Top active and planned projects in the European copper mining landscape.

Policy and regulatory framework governing the copper mining industry

Comprehensive profiles of key copper mining companies such as KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Lundin Mining Corporation, Assarel-Medet JSC and Inmet Mining Corporation are discussed.



Reasons to Buy



Gain a strong understanding of the region’s copper mining industry

Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future copper industry trends

Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's copper mining industry

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potentia



